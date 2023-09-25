Can we find dividend growers?

Banks still rank

Pay-outs force discipline in project decisions

Large-cap UK-listed companies need to do most of the heavy lifting for a UK investor’s equity income portfolio. There are some companies that are faithful to their payouts and that understand the value of returning cash to shareholders in terms of their discipline in making efficient use of capital. Another consideration for the income investor is where dividend growth can be found, which can be a challenge if, as it should be, emphasis is on income sustainability.

Bank dividends have stormed back since the end of the regulatory restrictions brought in during the pandemic. Several of our screen tests don’t apply to banks – such as interest cover and free cash flow – and the no dividend cut rule (normally one of the most vital) can still be ignored because of the exceptional circumstances of Covid-19 three years ago. All these things considered, it’s actually HSBC (HSBA) that came out as Investors’ Chronicle’s top bank income pick in our feature this week. The risks of Chinese exposure seem manageable, although one should never rule out a surprise coming out of China, so it is important not to massively overweight this bank in your portfolio.