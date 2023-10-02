When the market is more cautious than analysts

Are valuations rightly cautious?

Growth prospects may not be a sure thing.

Our GARP screen looks at both past rates of growth and analysts’ forecasts, which can smooth out expectations but the caution of actual buyers in the market is also worth considering.

None of the larger UK-listed companies pass the requisite number of tests in our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen this month. Lower down the size scale mid-cap companies which do well include Intermediate Capital (ICP), 4imprint (FOUR) and Beazley (BEZ).