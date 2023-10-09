Balancing momentum and caution

Spot signs momentum could begin to stall.

Stay circumspect when reviewing a narrative.

When small-cap shares have the wind in their sails it can become very tempting to hop on the bandwagon. Some of the stocks we see in this month’s earnings upgrade screen are carrying on their positive momentum but investors should maintain the discipline of asking when a good story for a company has become priced in.

Last month’s Aim screen-topper, corporate utility and smart meter specialist Yu Group (YU), still does well but the forecast EPS growth between FY2023 and FY2024, while positive, is not spectacular. In fairness, that’s because the year-on-year comparators get tougher with FY 2023 EPS expected to come in way up on the previous year and in absolute terms, the consensus forecast for 2024 EPS is 163 per cent up on a year ago. The roll-out of smart meter services is touted as a source of further growth by the company, but with these impressive stories, it is important to be on the lookout for signs the market is no longer playing catch-up to good news. With the impressive upgrades already made and the shares up 76 per cent in three months, the expected cooling of the pace of earnings growth is a hint to be circumspect.