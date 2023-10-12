Ask the same questions about shares as analysts

Market professionals often have subtle concerns

Ask whether shares are attractive relative to risk-free returns

It can be easy to think that a stock is cheap due to an impressive historic performance or because a low rating and decent prospects appear to be misaligned. It is important for private investors to understand that market professionals often will have more interest in some other factor bearing on a business than just the basic, obvious and public valuation metrics. Our stocks this week highlight the importance of looking beyond the numbers and grasping why a low rating does not always mean good value. Both stocks can also help investors see the need to examine the gap between risky equity and risk-free investment returns.

Intermediate Capital (ICG) – this is an alternative assets fund management group holding some $82bn of assets under management (AUM), which has grown at a solid rate, sustained an attractively high fee rate and should have a decent ‘flywheel’ effect as a material portion of its AUM is yet to start earning fees. However, this stock barely attains a double-digit price-to-earnings (PE) multiple despite comfortably double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth. Does this mean ICG is a total bargain? Sadly not. Investors are more interested in future flows of new funds and the direction of management fees and the market is nervous about both. The shares appear to be the right price for now, but a 5½ per cent yield might have some attraction – today, however, this is barely more than returns on risk-free government bond yields.

Chubb Corp (CB-US) – the world’s leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance business has been a very solid performer for the last 15 years and has paid investors back with an annual rate of total shareholder return (TSR) above 10 per cent. The insurance market has been very strong for the last two years, but this is starting to flag, meaning that returns on equity (a key element in valuation) could also begin to fall back. Furthermore, Chubb has recently made some large acquisitions (worth more than $30bn which compares to its market capitalisation of $85bn) that are altering its business profile, potentially making it less attractive and harder to assess its prospects.