Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

When people say, ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ I like to raise them demography: ‘actually, it’s the demographics, stupid’. Demographics explain a lot about the economy and investing; and no more so is this the case than in the opaque world of cryptocurrency markets, as younger cohorts of investors are accepting of a technology that leaves older, richer, groups confused.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe