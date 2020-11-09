Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

When people say, ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ I like to raise them demography: ‘actually, it’s the demographics, stupid’. Demographics explain a lot about the economy and investing; and no more so is this the case than in the opaque world of cryptocurrency markets, as younger cohorts of investors are accepting of a technology that leaves older, richer, groups confused.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Asset Allocation
Portfolios for ageing brains
As we get older we should simplify our portfolios
Chris Dillow