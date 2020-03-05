MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

Breaking the rules

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Breaking the rules

A mixed metaphor is often a sign of sloppy thinking. So it is with former chancellor Sajid Javid’s description last week of one of his fiscal rules as “the litmus test that was rightly set in stone”. Such horrible phrasing warns us that the case for such rules is in fact questionable.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Next week's economics: 9-13 March

  2. The housing effect

  3. Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

  2. AlphaScreens 

    Buy the dip? Investment trust bargains

    Alpha

  3. The Trader 

    Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

  4. Tip Updates 

    Legal & General delivers early

  5. Phil Oakley 

    National Express: a dependable source of growing income

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 9-13 March

Next week's data could show that the UK and eurozone economies were picking up before the coronavirus struck

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The housing effect

House prices are edging up. But this might not do much to stimulate consumer spending

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

Next week's numbers could show that western economies have not yet been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, although China is suffering

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 24-28 February

The eurozone economy is set for weak growth but inflation is low, next week's figures could tell us

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The profits problem

US company profits are not doing anything like as well as the stock market would suggest

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

What does the future hold for shares?

We should think of the future not as an event but as a probability distribution. Doing so helps explain last week's sharp stock market falls

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The yield trap

High dividend yields don't always predict high returns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 9-13 March

Next week's data could show that the UK and eurozone economies were picking up before the coronavirus struck

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The housing effect

House prices are edging up. But this might not do much to stimulate consumer spending

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The low-rate danger

Investors should not be tempted to buy shares merely because interest rates are low

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now