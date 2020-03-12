MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

Limits of monetary policy

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Limits of monetary policy

What can monetary policy do? The question matters because the Bank of England has followed the US Federal Reserve and cut Bank rate as a precaution against the economic impact of the coronavirus. There are, however, serious doubts as to whether this will work.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Next week's economics: 16-20 March

  2. Breaking the rules

  3. Next week's economics: 9-13 March

Most read today

  1. Directors Deals 

    IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

  2. Mr Bearbull 

    Just sit quietly

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares slump, WH Smith, Cineworld suffer

  4. Comment 

    Hold your nerve amid the carnage

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook latest: Global markets face breaking point

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 16-20 March

Next week's figures might show that although economic activity is holding up so far, the coronavirus is hitting expectations hard

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Breaking the rules

Chancellor Rishi Sunak might break the government's own fiscal rules next week. This is good, because the rules are daft

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 9-13 March

Next week's data could show that the UK and eurozone economies were picking up before the coronavirus struck

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The housing effect

House prices are edging up. But this might not do much to stimulate consumer spending

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

Next week's numbers could show that western economies have not yet been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, although China is suffering

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

A new case for cash

With shares looking cheap and interest rates likely to fall, it's tempting to get out of cash. While such a move might pay off well, there are longer-term risks that justify holding onto cash

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 16-20 March

Next week's figures might show that although economic activity is holding up so far, the coronavirus is hitting expectations hard

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Budget 2020 

Chancellor reverses austerity

The Chancellor announced big rises in public spending this week - but not big enough to boost economic growth by much.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Toilet roll, market sell-offs and the beliefs of others

Share prices are driven in part by investors' beliefs about what other investors believe

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

What does the future hold for shares?

We should think of the future not as an event but as a probability distribution. Doing so helps explain last week's sharp stock market falls

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now