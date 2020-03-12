Next week's economics: 16-20 March

Next week’s numbers could show that the coronavirus is so far having little effect on the US economy. Official figures could show small rises in both retail sales and industrial production in February. And surveys of manufacturers by the New York and Philadelphia Feds could confirm that growth is holding up at a steady pace.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe