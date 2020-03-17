Oil's mixed blessing

It’s hard to believe, but western economies have had some good news recently. The slump in the oil price should raise our real incomes and hence spending.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Limits of monetary policy
Lower interest rates can mitigate a little of the economic damage done by the coronavirus, but they cannot do very much
Chris Dillow