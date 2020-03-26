On scarring effects

This recession might have nasty long-run effects. One mechanism here is that young people who are temporarily idle – even with decent income support – or who cannot get a decent job in the first place don’t get as much experience as their luckier peers and so suffer lower wages even years later.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: March 30 - April 3
Next week's numbers could show that the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into recession
Chris Dillow