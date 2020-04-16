Next week's economics: 20-24 April

We’ll see the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on European economies in next week’s data – and they could show some record-breaking drops in economic activity. In the euro one, purchasing managers will report slumps in both manufacturing and services activity. This should be confirmed by Germany’s Ifo survey and by the National Bank of Belgium’s measure of business confidence. Germany’s ZEW survey could also drop to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

