The austerity threat

Will the coronavirus lockdown lead to another round of fiscal austerity? Former chancellor George Osborne has warned that it could. “We’ll be going back into a period of retrenchment and trying to bring public-sector debt down,” he told the CBI recently.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 4-8 May
Next week will bring news of record-breaking falls in output and a rise in US unemployment
Chris Dillow