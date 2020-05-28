MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

Limits of monetary policy

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Limits of monetary policy

What can monetary policy do? This is the question posed by reports that the Bank of England is considering negative interest rates as a response to fears of a slow post-lockdown recovery.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Next week's economics: 1-5 June

  2. Next week's economics: 25-29 May

  3. Next week's economics: 18-22 May

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Aviva defends dividend cut

  2. Stock Screens 

    Eight deep-value shares

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks hold on, GlaxoSmithKline, easyJet & more

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Shopping for a bargain buy

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 1-5 June

Next week will bring more evidence of the economic damage done by the coronavirus lockdowns – including a near-record level of US unemployment

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 25-29 May

Next week's numbers will show that the lockdowns are devastating the world economy – but there might also be some slight reasons for hope

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 18-22 May

Next week could see news of rising unemployment and of a record fall in UK retail sales.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

V or L shape?

Economists expect the economy to bounce back sharply as the lockdown is lifted. There are big risks to this.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: May 11 - 15

Official figures will confirm that the recession has begun in Europe, and willl show some record falls in activity in the US.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 1-5 June

Next week will bring more evidence of the economic damage done by the coronavirus lockdowns – including a near-record level of US unemployment

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The irrational minority

Asset prices are not set by 'the market' but by a minority of traders, who can be systematically mistaken.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 25-29 May

Next week's numbers will show that the lockdowns are devastating the world economy – but there might also be some slight reasons for hope

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The other side of business failures

It's not just a wave of business failures we must worry about. We should also be concerned that the number of start-ups will fall

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Dangerous recovery stocks

It's tempting to look for recovery stocks – but it is also very risky

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now