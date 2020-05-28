Limits of monetary policy

What can monetary policy do? This is the question posed by reports that the Bank of England is considering negative interest rates as a response to fears of a slow post-lockdown recovery.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 1-5 June
Next week will bring more evidence of the economic damage done by the coronavirus lockdowns – including a near-record level of US unemployment
Chris Dillow