Expecting low inflation

Will inflation rise as demand bounces back when the lockdown is lifted? We’ll get a clue next week when the Bank of England publishes its latest survey of households’ inflation expectations.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Limits of monetary policy
There are limits on how much monetary policy can support the economy. We need broad-spectrum policies as well
Chris Dillow