Next week's economics: 8-12 June

We’ll find out on Friday how much the lockdown is hurting the economy, when the Office for National Statistics releases its estimate for GDP in April.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Expecting low inflation
The gilt market and households expect inflation to stay low. It doesn't much matter if they are wrong
Chris Dillow