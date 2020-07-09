The spectre of a job guarantee

Unemployment is rising. The Office for National Statistics is likely to report next week a big rise in joblessness – not just those officially unemployed, but also those out of the workforce who want a job. It’s also likely to say that the number of vacancies has halved since before the pandemic, which suggests many of the unemployed have little chance of getting work quickly.
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 13-17 July
Next week's numbers will show a strong post-lockdown recovery in activity – but also that unemployment is rising
Chris Dillow