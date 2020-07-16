Defensives and momentum still win

Equities enjoyed a good second quarter, with the FTSE 350 rising 20 per cent. You’d expect, therefore, that high beta stocks (those most sensitive to moves in the aggregate market) would have done well. And they have. My portfolio of them rose 41.2 per cent in the quarter, thanks in part to huge gains on Boohoo and Hochschild.
Normal markets
Although these have been extraordinary times for the aggregate stock market, individual shares have behaved much as you'd expect given the market's slump
Chris Dillow