MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives and momentum still win

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Defensives and momentum still win

Equities enjoyed a good second quarter, with the FTSE 350 rising 20 per cent. You’d expect, therefore, that high beta stocks (those most sensitive to moves in the aggregate market) would have done well. And they have. My portfolio of them rose 41.2 per cent in the quarter, thanks in part to huge gains on Boohoo and Hochschild.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio

  1. Normal markets

  2. Defensives come back

  3. Do investors learn?

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Normal markets

Although these have been extraordinary times for the aggregate stock market, individual shares have behaved much as you'd expect given the market's slump

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Do investors learn?

Momentum investing has done badly recently, which raises the possibility that investors have wised up to its great historic performance and so have eliminated it

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Momentum recovers

Momentum investing has paid off recently, while deep value investing has done badly

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

When good strategies turn bad

After years of great performance, defensive and momentum investing has done badly recently. This might be only temporary

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Government borrowing: who cares?

UK government borrowing is at a record high, while gilt yields are at a record low. This is not surprising

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 July

UK and eurozone economies are recovering from the lockdowns, next week's numbers will show, although doubts remain about the strength and durability of the upturns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The unemployment promise

High unemployment leads to rising share prices – eventually

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The impossibility of long-term stockpicking

You can be a long-term investor. You can be a stock-picker. But you cannot, successfully, be both

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The spectre of a job guarantee

The return of mass unemployment is leading to increased interest in a job guarantee scheme. This is a mixed blessing for investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now