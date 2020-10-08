MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

On "viable" jobs

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
On "viable" jobs

We need to think about Friedrich Hayek. Although he was one of Mrs Thatcher’s intellectual influences he is much more than a historical footnote. He had one of the most important insights in economics – one that is greatly underappreciated.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Next week's economics: Oct 12 - 16

  2. Next week's economics: 5-9 Oct

  3. Low rates: who's to blame?

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Oct 12 - 16

Next week's numbers will bring signs of hope for the world economy, but also a warning for equity investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 5-9 Oct

The post-lockdown economic recovery is running out of steam, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Low rates: who's to blame?

If you want somebody to blame for nugatory returns on your savings, look to the government

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 28 Sep - 2 Oct

The world economy is recovering, but it is far from fully healed, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Stable inflation

Inflation will rise – but not much, which points to interest rates staying near zero for a long time.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The case for safe assets

Safe assets offer negative real returns. But investors should stick with them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Oct 12 - 16

Next week's numbers will bring signs of hope for the world economy, but also a warning for equity investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The defensives puzzle

Despite the market's big fall this year, defensive sectors have done no better than riskier ones

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Fighting the Fed

The old saying is true: we should not fight the Fed. But not should we fight bond markets either.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 5-9 Oct

The post-lockdown economic recovery is running out of steam, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now