Market Outlook: Japan’s disaster

Data from Japan early this morning showed that economic growth in Q4 2019 fell by 1.6 per cent Q/Q and on an annualised basis it slumped by 6.3 per cent. This is the worst performance in 6 years, caused in great part by the consumption tax hike, and Q1 2020 has got off to a bad start due to the new virus which has stranded thousands of tourists on a cruise ship in Yokohama harbour holding the biggest cluster of confirmed cases outside China. Worries are beginning to grow about this year’s Olympic Games to be held in the country.

