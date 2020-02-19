MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Mr Bearbull 

A little logic, please

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull
A little logic, please

Company bosses are as likely to follow the herd as any other group of people – maybe more so. While most can think for themselves, they are also under rising pressure to say the acceptable things, to have the correct views and therefore to adopt the conventional ‘liberal’ mindset of the early 21st century (‘liberal’ in inverted commas because its liberality is actually rather selective).

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. The ‘butts’ and the ifs

  2. The viral effect

  3. The climate is right

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  3. Stock Screens 

    Shares with the Magic Formula

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The ‘butts’ and the ifs

An acquisition junky no more, Micro Focus now needs to be average

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The viral effect

Even a virulent coronavirus will barely dent the case for overseas exposure in an equity portfolio

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The climate is right

The metaphorical climate, that is, for making investment profits from averting climate apocalypse

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Beyond our ken

The power of chance has much greater influence on our stock returns than generally we care to admit

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

It’s a strike

Whether the headline refers to the US in Iraq or Bearbull’s acquisition of a 10-pin bowling operator is your choice

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

The re-greening of British Petroleum

A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Credit rating agencies warn of potential downgrades

Because of coronavirus and falling oil prices

The Trader

Asset Allocation 

Cheap – for a reason

Sterling is cheap – but this might reflect the UK's poor growth prospects and the fact that the currency is riskier than others

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: HSBC’s full-year profits fall 33 per cent

Warns coronavirus might impact key Asian business

The Trader

Simon Thompson 

Aim-traded shares that hit the target

Our small-cap stock picking expert highlights a number of buying opportunities, and is also exiting two holdings

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now