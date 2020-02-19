Market Outlook: Credit rating agencies warn of potential downgrades

Yesterday S&P downgraded US department store Macy’s to BB+ - junk – because it felt the outlook for retail was ‘’competitive’’. Yesterday the same firm said that Bahrain and Oman might have to be downgraded if the viral outbreak last longer than expected, CNBC reports. This is because these countries have high fiscal breakeven oil prices and reduced oil demand beyond March would hit government budgets.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Market Outlook: HSBC’s full-year profits fall 33 per cent
Warns coronavirus might impact key Asian business
The Trader