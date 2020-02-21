MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Hundreds of Chinese prisoners have the virus

CNBC reports that today the official Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, said it was announced that in Wuhan’s Women’s prison there are 230 confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus, the Shayang Hanjin prison has another 42 cases, while in Shandong province Rencheng prison has 207. Adding to the malaise the number of passenger vehicles sold in the first 16 days of February fell by 92 per cent from the same period last year.

  Euro and European currencies on the slide

  Market Outlook: People's Bank of China cuts yet again

  Market Outlook: Credit rating agencies warn of potential downgrades

  Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Simon Thompson's property pick primed to re-rate

    Alpha

  Tips of the Week 

    Biffa creating value from waste

  Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Moneysupermarket.com, Lloyds, BAE Systems & more

  The Big Theme 

    Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

  Fund Tips 

    Get paid to diversify with VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income

The Trader 

Euro and European currencies on the slide

Some hitting record levels, others perilously close

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: People’s Bank of China cuts yet again

Abundant liquidity to fight coronavirus

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Credit rating agencies warn of potential downgrades

Because of coronavirus and falling oil prices

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: HSBC’s full-year profits fall 33 per cent

Warns coronavirus might impact key Asian business

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Japan’s disaster

Economic growth slumps well before the coronavirus kicked in

The Trader

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Simon Thompson's property pick primed to re-rate

Having outperformed its peers by a mile since its IPO, this company still has real prospects of delivering bumper capital growth.

Simon Thompson's property pick primed to re-rate
Alpha

The Editor 

China crisis

The importance of diversification is highlighted once again

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 24-28 February

The eurozone economy is set for weak growth but inflation is low, next week's figures could tell us

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The profits problem

US company profits are not doing anything like as well as the stock market would suggest

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

No Free Lunch 

Flygskam - a threat to Ryanair?

Environmental concerns have crept up investors’ agendas. Ryanair risks being in the firing line, says Paul Jackson

Paul Jackson

