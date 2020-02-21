Market Outlook: Hundreds of Chinese prisoners have the virus

CNBC reports that today the official Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, said it was announced that in Wuhan’s Women’s prison there are 230 confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus, the Shayang Hanjin prison has another 42 cases, while in Shandong province Rencheng prison has 207. Adding to the malaise the number of passenger vehicles sold in the first 16 days of February fell by 92 per cent from the same period last year.

