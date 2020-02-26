Can Visa and Mastercard still keep investors happy?

Visa (US:V) and Mastercard (US:MA) represent dominant and outstanding businesses in a very attractive industry with good growth prospects. High rates of profitability attract the attention of competitors and regulators. Can they see them off and keep on delivering stunning returns for their shareholders?
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Gold miners could profit from the cashless society
Gold miners may be faced with declining grades, but there is an emerging price catalyst in play
Mark Robinson