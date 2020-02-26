MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Phil Oakley 

Can Visa and Mastercard still keep investors happy?

Phil Oakley

Can Visa and Mastercard still keep investors happy?

Visa (US:V) and Mastercard (US:MA) represent dominant and outstanding businesses in a very attractive industry with good growth prospects. High rates of profitability attract the attention of competitors and regulators. Can they see them off and keep on delivering stunning returns for their shareholders?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Disney, Metro Bank, William Hill & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

  3. Coronavirus 

    Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

  4. Tip Updates 

    Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Follow the insiders

More from Comment

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

Investors seek immunisation strategies for Covid-19 risk

Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

Taking Stock 

Gold miners could profit from the cashless society

Gold miners may be faced with declining grades, but there is an emerging price catalyst in play

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU’s 42-page negotiating mandate published yesterday

Trade talks to kick off next Monday in Brussels

The Trader

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

Next week's numbers could show that western economies have not yet been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, although China is suffering

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Japan detects coronavirus cases in 16 different prefectures

160 cases on the mainland as on top of those in the cruise liner

The Trader

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now