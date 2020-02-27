You can get coronavirus again

Reuters reports that a lady who works as a tour bus guide in Osaka was confirmed as having the coronavirus yesterday when she reported having a sore throat and chest pains. She was originally diagnosed with the condition in late January and discharged on the 1st February. This brings the total number of cases in Japan to 186 on top of the 704 people on the cruise ship in Yokohama harbour; 7 have died of which 4 were originally on the liner.

Today Britain will lay out its terms and conditions of trade with the EU ahead of discussions which start next Monday. The Financial Times suggests that PM Johnson will go back on trade deal pledges to Brussels, insisting on full control of state aid, labour and environmental rules.

FTSE 100

Bearish momentum increased quite a bit on yesterday’s close, the lowest daily one in over a year in a market that’s given up almost a Fibonacci 76.4 per cent of the gains we’d seen since December. Remember: bull and bear markets are asymmetrical!

SHORT TERM TRADER: New short at 6912; stop above 7200. Target 6600.

POSITION TAKER: Short at 7250; stop above 7250. Target 6600.