Air attack kills 22 Turkish troops in Idlib

The Financial Times calls it the deadliest day for Turkish soldiers in this country that’s been ravaged by civil war since 2011. It has also escalated the tension between Ankara and Moscow, which backs Bashar al-Assad’s regime. President Erdogan convened an emergency national security meeting yesterday, while the UN’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for all parties to de-escalate.

Also in the Financial Times, based on data from EPFR Global, investors pulled a whopping $6.8 billion from junk bond funds in the week to Wednesday 26th February. This was the biggest outflow from high-yield ETFs in over a year, of which $4 billion was from BlackRock’s flagship HYG fund (of which $1.5 billion was withdrawn on Tuesday alone); State Street’s JNK suffered $1.2 billion in outflows. The spread between investment grade yields and junk has been widening out as stock markets slide – many currently off 10 per cent from their highs.

S&P 500

In just 7 consecutive trading days US indices have managed to erase all of the rally since October 2019’s interim low which had seen them up at new record highs this month (though not the Russell 2000). At the close of business today, being month-end, look closely at the monthly candles, especially those of Amazon and Apple, so see whether they have put in another significant one following on from January’s full-stop type candle.

SHORT TERM TRADER: Square.

POSITION TAKER: Will sell on a weekly close below 3200.