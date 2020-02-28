MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Twenty-Two Turkish troops killed in Idlib in an air attack

The Trader

The Financial Times calls it the deadliest day for Turkish soldiers in this country that’s been ravaged by civil war since 2011. It has also escalated the tension between Ankara and Moscow, which backs Bashar al-Assad’s regime. President Erdogan convened an emergency national security meeting yesterday, while the UN’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for all parties to de-escalate.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Air attack kills 22 Turkish troops in Idlib

  2. China markets’ reaction to enforced holidays

  3. Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

Most read today

  1. Half Year Results 

    Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aston Martin, NMC Health, WPP & more

  3. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Coronavirus a wake up call for investors

    Alpha

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

  5. Company News 

    NMC sacks CEO, confirms major balance sheet issues

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Air attack kills 22 Turkish troops in Idlib

Escalates tensions between Assad and his supporters versus NATO countries

The Trader 

China markets’ reaction to enforced holidays

Gaps, rebounds and things that go bump in the night

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

She’s a forty-something Osaka resident

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU’s 42-page negotiating mandate published yesterday

Trade talks to kick off next Monday in Brussels

The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Japan detects coronavirus cases in 16 different prefectures

160 cases on the mainland as on top of those in the cruise liner

The Trader

More from Comment

The Trader 

Air attack kills 22 Turkish troops in Idlib

Escalates tensions between Assad and his supporters versus NATO countries

The Editor 

Domino effect

The coronavirus is making markets twitchy

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

The housing effect

House prices are edging up. But this might not do much to stimulate consumer spending

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The low-rate danger

Investors should not be tempted to buy shares merely because interest rates are low

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

China markets’ reaction to enforced holidays

Gaps, rebounds and things that go bump in the night

The Trader

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now