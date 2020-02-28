Market Outlook: Twenty-Two Turkish troops killed in Idlib in an air attack

The Financial Times calls it the deadliest day for Turkish soldiers in this country that’s been ravaged by civil war since 2011. It has also escalated the tension between Ankara and Moscow, which backs Bashar al-Assad’s regime. President Erdogan convened an emergency national security meeting yesterday, while the UN’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for all parties to de-escalate.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register