Market Outlook: Equity markets await G7 call, US surges

A G7 call of finance ministers and central bankers at 12:00 GMT today is the focal point for markets, after stocks came back to life on hopes for a coordinated international response to the economic impact of the coronavirus. US stocks roared higher, with a 5 per cent gain for the Dow and 4.6 per cent rally in the S&P 500 that was its best day in 14 months. Volatility is back, let's all rejoice.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register