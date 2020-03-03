Market Outlook: Equity markets await G7 call, US surges

A G7 call of finance ministers and central bankers at 12:00 GMT today is the focal point for markets, after stocks came back to life on hopes for a coordinated international response to the economic impact of the coronavirus. US stocks roared higher, with a 5 per cent gain for the Dow and 4.6 per cent rally in the S&P 500 that was its best day in 14 months. Volatility is back, let's all rejoice.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Market Outlook: Stimulus bets boost equities as central banks respond to crisis
Central bank support gives equities a boost
Neil Wilson