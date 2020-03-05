Coming to get you

There we were, comforting ourselves with phoney logic that global recession could again be avoided; that the US president would kick sufficient ass – mostly that of US central bankers – to sustain the economy’s inertial momentum; that his Chinese counterpart – Xi who must be obeyed – would urge the nation’s smiling workers to strive further towards the sunny uplands of the glorious republic. Then along came something completely unexpected.
Mr Bearbull
Forecasts and forecasting
Another spat involving the prime minister’s special adviser helps us understand the vital distinction between forecasts and forecasting
Mr Bearbull