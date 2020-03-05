MenuSearch

Join us now

Mr Bearbull 

Coming to get you

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

There we were, comforting ourselves with phoney logic that global recession could again be avoided; that the US president would kick sufficient ass – mostly that of US central bankers – to sustain the economy’s inertial momentum; that his Chinese counterpart – Xi who must be obeyed – would urge the nation’s smiling workers to strive further towards the sunny uplands of the glorious republic. Then along came something completely unexpected.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. Forecasts and forecasting

  2. A little logic, please

  3. The ‘butts’ and the ifs

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

  2. AlphaScreens 

    Buy the dip? Investment trust bargains

    Alpha

  3. The Trader 

    Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

  4. Tip Updates 

    Legal & General delivers early

  5. Phil Oakley 

    National Express: a dependable source of growing income

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Forecasts and forecasting

Another spat involving the prime minister’s special adviser helps us understand the vital distinction between forecasts and forecasting

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

A little logic, please

ESG investment may be the future. If so, it needs to be better thought out

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The ‘butts’ and the ifs

An acquisition junky no more, Micro Focus now needs to be average

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The climate is right

The metaphorical climate, that is, for making investment profits from averting climate apocalypse

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Beyond our ken

The power of chance has much greater influence on our stock returns than generally we care to admit

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

In depth 

The challenge that dwarfs coronavirus

Investors have come through worse than Covid-19 and face greater tests once it blows over, according to this year's Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2020

The challenge that dwarfs coronavirus

Chris Dillow 

What does the future hold for shares?

We should think of the future not as an event but as a probability distribution. Doing so helps explain last week's sharp stock market falls

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

The wrong end of the trend

Coronavirus worries could accelerate technologically-driven changes in behaviour

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The yield trap

High dividend yields don't always predict high returns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Breaking the rules

Chancellor Rishi Sunak might break the government's own fiscal rules next week. This is good, because the rules are daft

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now