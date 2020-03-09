Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

This will be remembered as Black Monday. If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there.
- Oil plunges 30 per cent, biggest fall ever
- E-mini S&P sinks 5 per cent, limit down, halts trading
- FTSE 100 tumbles 8 per cent in bear market, BP slumps 25 per cent
- US 30 year Treasury yield under 1 per cent for first time, 10s hit 0.32 per cent
