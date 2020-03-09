MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

By Neil Wilson

This will be remembered as Black Monday. If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there.

  • Oil plunges 30 per cent, biggest fall ever
  • E-mini S&P sinks 5 per cent, limit down, halts trading
  • FTSE 100 tumbles 8 per cent in bear market, BP slumps 25 per cent
  • US 30 year Treasury yield under 1 per cent for first time, 10s hit 0.32 per cent

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks bounce on stimulus, UK supermarket price war + ITV, Flybe

  3. Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  2. Coronavirus 

    What to do in a sell-off

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

  5. Company News 

    Oil stocks punished on Saudi/Russia impasse

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

A roller coaster of a week looks set to end with another down day

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks bounce on stimulus, UK supermarket price war + ITV, Flybe

Market Outlook: Stocks bounce on stimulus, UK supermarket price war + ITV, Flybe

The Trader 

Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

Nick Train takes a starting position

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities struggle despite Fed cut, Intu halts equity raise

Equity markets are supposed to rally when you cut rates. But markets are not sticking to the post-crisis script in these febrile times.

Neil Wilson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets await G7 call, US surges

London shares have gained confidence from a US bounce overnight

Neil Wilson

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Coronavirus winners

Some companies are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19, a point that investors have been overlooking during the market sell-off

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Recession risk: check how holdings fared last time

Recession risk: check how holdings fared last time
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

In depth 

The challenge that dwarfs coronavirus

The challenge that dwarfs coronavirus

Chris Dillow 

What does the future hold for shares?

We should think of the future not as an event but as a probability distribution. Doing so helps explain last week's sharp stock market falls

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now