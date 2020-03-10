Toilet roll, market sell-offs and the beliefs of others

The mass buying of toilet rolls last week that led to some shops running out of them has something in common with the stock market sell-off. Both are examples of an important fact about social behaviour – that it is influenced, for both good and ill, not just by reality but by our beliefs about what other people believe.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe