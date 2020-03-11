Markets Outlook update: Financial markets need more of the UK response

Global stock markets remain highly volatile with a large selloff in the US setting the tone for yet more weakness in markets. A warning from Goldman about the end of the bull market has not helped sentiment.
Budget 2020
Chancellor reverses austerity
The Chancellor announced big rises in public spending this week - but not big enough to boost economic growth by much.
Chris Dillow