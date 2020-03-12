Market Outlook latest: Global markets face breaking point

17:30 Global markets face breaking point
Markets are at breaking point, there is a real systemic risk now with financial markets in complete turmoil over the coronavirus, Treasury markets showing immense signs of stress and a scramble for dollars whacking FX markets all over the place. Today has been utterly brutal. European shares had their worst day ever and it is not unduly pessimistic to suggest that panic has taken hold.
