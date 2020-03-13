Market carnage: blood on the streets

Fear has the upper hand now the Covid-19 coronavirus is officially a pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports total cases worldwide at 132,567 and there have been 4,947 deaths as of 13 March. The S&P 500 index of leading US shares fell almost 10 per cent on Thursday after London’s FTSE 100 closed a third below the all-time high it reached in January. The UK market has opened positively on the ominous Friday the thirteenth, but investors will remain cautious the response to further stimulus measures could wain once more.

