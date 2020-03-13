MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

Market carnage: blood on the streets

Market carnage: blood on the streets

By James Norrington

Fear has the upper hand now the Covid-19 coronavirus is officially a pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports total cases worldwide at 132,567 and there have been 4,947 deaths as of 13 March. The S&P 500 index of leading US shares fell almost 10 per cent on Thursday after London’s FTSE 100 closed a third below the all-time high it reached in January. The UK market has opened positively on the ominous Friday the thirteenth, but investors will remain cautious the response to further stimulus measures could wain once more.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Will UK banks catch the coronavirus?

  2. 3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

  3. What to do in a sell-off

Most read today

  1. Directors Deals 

    IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

  2. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  3. The Trader 

    Greggs offers traders two bites of the pasty

  4. Mr Bearbull 

    Just sit quietly

  5. Comment 

    Hold your nerve amid the carnage

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Will UK banks catch the coronavirus?

Lenders’ capital reserves should insulate them – although dividends could be on the block

Will UK banks catch the coronavirus?

Coronavirus 

3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

Coronavirus 

What to do in a sell-off

What to do in a sell-off

Coronavirus 

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Fed’s shock and awe response to coronavirus

Fed’s shock and awe response to coronavirus

More from Shares

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors

There is real fear on the world’s stock markets right now, but there are rays of light.

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story
SELL

Results 

Go-Ahead warns on profits

Go-Ahead warns on profits

Full Year Results 

Bodycote pivots from old engines

Bodycote pivots from old engines

Company News 

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now