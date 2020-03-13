MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Italy bans shorts, European equity rally losing steam fast

By Neil Wilson

Now it’s time to blame the short sellers…when trouble strikes, policymakers like to fall back on old playbooks, like banning short selling of shares. Italy’s market regulator has banned outright short-selling on 85 stocks after the FTSE MIB led the carnage in Europe yesterday with a 17 per cent decline. It builds on the existing ban on naked short selling. Spain is doing similar today, while regulators in Seoul will ban short-selling for 6 months.

