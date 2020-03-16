Targeting value plays

Aim-traded shares in SRT Marine Systems (SRT:28p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, rallied 50 per cent to achieve my 55p target price at the start of this year (August Alpha Report; and ‘Get on board for a profitable passage’, 20 November 2019).

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe