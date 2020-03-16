MenuSearch

Simon Thompson 

Targeting value plays

Aim-traded shares in SRT Marine Systems (SRT:28p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, rallied 50 per cent to achieve my 55p target price at the start of this year (August Alpha Report; and ‘Get on board for a profitable passage’, 20 November 2019).

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Exploit a golden value opportunity

  2. Coronavirus winners

  3. Staying calm and carrying on

Most read today

  1. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  2. Directors Deals 

    IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Finding quality shares in the rubble

    Alpha

  5. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors

    Alpha

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploit a golden value opportunity

A pawnbroking and financial services group is trading on seven times forward earnings, a rating that fails to take into account the bumper profits it is making in the buoyant gold price environment

Simon Thompson 

Coronavirus winners

Some companies are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19, a point that investors have been overlooking during the market sell-off

Simon Thompson 

Staying calm and carrying on

Simon Thompson assesses the latest results from five small-cap companies on his watchlist including a REIT that offers an opportunity to lock into a near 8 per cent dividend yield

Simon Thompson 

Follow the insiders

Insider share buying in two undervalued small-cap plays is worth following

Simon Thompson 

Aim-traded shares that hit the target

Our small-cap stock picking expert highlights a number of buying opportunities, and is also exiting two holdings

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed panics, markets tumble again

Yet more central bank action fails to stem equity losses

Market Outlook: Fed panics, markets tumble again

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook update: European equities stage fightback

Market Outlook update: European equities stage fightback

In depth 

Surviving the sell-off

Surviving the sell-off

Chris Dillow 

A new case for cash

With shares looking cheap and interest rates likely to fall, it's tempting to get out of cash. While such a move might pay off well, there are longer-term risks that justify holding onto cash

