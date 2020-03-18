Profiting from coronavirus

Kape Technologies (KAPE:100p), a provider of cyber security software and a constituent of my 2017 Bargain Shares portfolio, rallied 64 per cent after my last article (‘Kape’s transformational acquisition’, 25 November 2020) to hit my 200p target price last month. The subsequent sharp retracement presents a new buying opportunity for several reasons.

