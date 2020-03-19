Don’t get caught short

Unlike most of the writers and readers of this magazine, who focus on investing, traders think differently. When stocks fall, investors panic. Traders see opportunity. When everyone is panicking, we welcome the volatility. A friend who runs his own hedge fund has had his best week in years, and he mentioned to me the moral dilemma – profiting from times of distress and despair. He is a currency trader, and so in a pair there is always a long and a short.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe