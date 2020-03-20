MenuSearch

Market Outlook: European stocks try to close the week higher

By Neil Wilson

European markets traded higher again Friday as the first tentative signs of stabilisation are built upon. False optimism perhaps – the full extent of the economic damage remains unknown, yet markets tend to move ahead of the real world and will be pricing for 2021-22 already – global stocks will overshoot and bottom out well ahead of the real economy. On the other hand, a drawdown of this scale usually takes months to play out.  Picking a bottom is always the hardest part of trading.

