Market Outlook: European stocks try to close the week higher

European markets traded higher again Friday as the first tentative signs of stabilisation are built upon. False optimism perhaps – the full extent of the economic damage remains unknown, yet markets tend to move ahead of the real world and will be pricing for 2021-22 already – global stocks will overshoot and bottom out well ahead of the real economy. On the other hand, a drawdown of this scale usually takes months to play out. Picking a bottom is always the hardest part of trading.
The Trader
Don’t get caught short
Michael Taylor reminds us that while volatile markets can bring opportunity for bearish traders, they need to be on their guard against government interventions
Michael Taylor