Built for recovery

Inland Homes (INL:40p), a south-east of England-focused housebuilder and brownfield land developer, has reported a bullish interim pre-close trading statement that is completely at odds with the share price de-rating since I updated my 2019 Bargain Shares Portfolio in early February.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Three buying opportunities
A cyber security firm, a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform and a litigation funding firm are all set for growth
Simon Thompson