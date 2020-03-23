Built for recovery

Inland Homes (INL:40p), a south-east of England-focused housebuilder and brownfield land developer, has reported a bullish interim pre-close trading statement that is completely at odds with the share price de-rating since I updated my 2019 Bargain Shares Portfolio in early February.

