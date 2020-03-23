MenuSearch

Market Outlook: US Senate to vote again on rescue bill, equities trade weaker

Bloomberg | Bullard: US unemployment could reach 30% in Q2 due to coronavirus shutdowns and GDP could decline by 50%

By Neil Wilson

European markets finished perky last Friday but the outlook at the start of a new trading week looks uncertain and volatile. London, Paris and Frankfurt were all trading 4-5 per cent lower in early trade Monday, after US markets fell 4 per cent Friday to close the week down 15% and futures hit limit down overnight Monday. Asian shares were offered across the board, with the ASX 200 down 5 per cent, and Hong Kong down more than 4 per cent. For the FTSE 100, the key 4900 low is being tested this morning. 

