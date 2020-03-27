Market Outlook: V-shaped recovery or bearish flag?

Stimulus efforts have calmed markets, or at least induced a bear market bounce. Wall Street has notched up its best 3-day run since 1931. The close above 2630 was the highest for the S&P 500 since March 11th. US stocks rallied 6 per cent on the day despite weekly jobless numbers hitting a staggering 3.3m. The FTSE 100 broke key near-term resistance to close at 5815, also its best finish since Mar 11th.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register