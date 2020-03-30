How long will the bears be with us?

It’s curious to think, but some of our readers have yet to experience a bear market. We can’t take credit for that, but it’s worth remembering that bear markets fall into the same category as death and taxation. For the long-term investor, they also represent fertile ground.
Taking Stock
Beat volatility and build on the down leg
Markets are retreating in the face of an invisible enemy – fear. Now is the time to plan for the eventual shift in sentiment
Mark Robinson