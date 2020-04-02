Major and minor

April will be the cruellest month. No doubt about that. Deaths from Covid-19 in April, in both the UK and the US, will dwarf the aggregate toll to date in those two countries; as I write, that’s 1,225 in the UK and 2,112 in the US.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe