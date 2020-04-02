MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

Simplicity works

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Simplicity works

Back in January I wrote a piece entitled 'how not to lose money', wherein I showed that a simple balanced portfolio achieved reasonable returns with relatively little risk. Subsequent events have at least given us a test of my hypothesis. So how has it held up?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. When to break rules

  2. Reasons to be cheerful

  3. Not paying attention

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: shares steady, Centrica, Burford Capital & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Four companies offering value opportunities

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trusts to weather the dividend drought

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: shares subside, BP, Carnival & more

  5. Company News 

    What the Covid-19 fallout means for the UK's housing market

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When to break rules

One good rule is telling us to stay out of equities now. This might well be misleading

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Reasons to be cheerful

Strange as it might seem, there are reasons to be optimistic about equities

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Not paying attention

We respond to bad news by trying to ignore it. This is sometimes an expensive error – but not always.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

A new case for cash

With shares looking cheap and interest rates likely to fall, it's tempting to get out of cash. While such a move might pay off well, there are longer-term risks that justify holding onto cash

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Toilet roll, market sell-offs and the beliefs of others

Share prices are driven in part by investors' beliefs about what other investors believe

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

The Editor 

Just a mirage

Covid-19 could fundamentally change the way we do business

John Hughman

Comment 

Why IG is a volatility winner worth buying

Michael Taylor explains why IG’s robust business model and increased market volatility make it an attractive long trade

Michael Taylor

Mr Bearbull 

Major and minor

Covid-19 is simultaneously a major threat and a minor one. Understanding that helps equity markets relax

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

Optimisation versus resilience

There is a trade-off between optimisation and resilience – and many of us have underappreciated the latter

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 6 - 10 April

Next week's numbers will show that the UK and eurozone economies were recovering before Covid-19 hit them.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now