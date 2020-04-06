MenuSearch

Market Outlook: European equities rally, Oil gaps lower as OPEC meeting delayed

By Neil Wilson

We will meet again: The Queen gave a rallying call to the nation last night, only for Boris Johnson to rather detract from the mood by being admitted to hospital suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms. Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 took the cue from Her Majesty as European bourses traded broadly higher on Monday after a strong session in Asia. Tokyo rose 4 per cent, while Hong Kong rose more than 2 per cent. The ASX in Australia rallied 4 per cent. The FTSE 100 managed to rise 3 per cent in early trade, with the DAX in Frankfurt up 4 per cent. US futures also pointed higher after Friday’s soft close. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.

