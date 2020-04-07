MenuSearch

Market Outlook: A new bull market?

By Neil Wilson

What constitutes a bull market? With another gain on the open the DAX today was 20 per cent above its March 18th closing level. So is the bear market over, in Germany at least? Maybe, maybe not. This probably says more about the way we measure markets and the arbitrary nature of classification and nomenclature. It’s why people get overly-excited about a $4 move in oil. For many this remains a bear market rally, or a bear market bull market perhaps?

