Preferential treatment – income alternatives

Assuming you’ve been casting around for income options ever since interest rates headed south, you would probably have noticed how a relatively small number of UK companies, excluding investment trusts, account for the lion’s share of the total annual dividend payout.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
How long will the bears be with us?
With the bear market in its infancy, it may pay to delay your return to the buyers' circle
Mark Robinson