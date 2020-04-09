Market Oulook: Stocks rally into Easter weekend holiday, OPEC and Eurogroup in focus

Stocks on Wall Street rallied well after Bernie Sanders bowed out from the Democratic nomination, whilst broad signs of a slowdown in the pace of new coronavirus cases continues to underpin the rebound. Markets liked to see the back of the self-described socialist Sanders. They also liked to see oil prices climb ahead of the OPEC meeting today and they like all the stimulus coming down the line. Meanwhile Eurogroup ministers are still talking over what to do about a joint response.
