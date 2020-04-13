MenuSearch

Taking Stock 

How are sin stocks faring?

Mark Robinson

On the most important day of the Christian calendar I’ve turned my thoughts to vice. Sin stocks to be precise. Received wisdom has it that they act as a bulwark when the economy is in turmoil, but what happens when government pulls the plug on proceedings?

