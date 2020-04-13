How are sin stocks faring?

On the most important day of the Christian calendar I’ve turned my thoughts to vice. Sin stocks to be precise. Received wisdom has it that they act as a bulwark when the economy is in turmoil, but what happens when government pulls the plug on proceedings?
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Preferential treatment – income alternatives
With net earnings in freefall and normal distributions imperilled, it makes sense to review income alternatives
Mark Robinson