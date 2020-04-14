MenuSearch

Simon Thompson 

COVID-19: Watkin Jones' business model offers protection

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Solid earnings visibility, the ability to forward fund developments through institutional partners, and the strong fundamentals supporting all parts of the business are key attractions of the ‘capital light business’ model of property development group Watkin Jones (WJG:172.5p). 

