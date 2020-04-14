COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

Solid earnings visibility, the ability to forward fund developments through institutional partners, and the strong fundamentals supporting all parts of the business are key attractions of the ‘capital light business’ model of property development group Watkin Jones (WJG:172.5p).
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Deep value buying opportunities
Four companies that have been materially de-rated in the market sell-off and offer strong rebound potential
Simon Thompson